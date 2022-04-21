Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,748 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $60,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Target by 5.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.85. 138,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

