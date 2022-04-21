Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,155 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 55,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

