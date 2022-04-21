Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $35.57. 49,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

