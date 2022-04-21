Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 17,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

