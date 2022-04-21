Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,005 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

ALB traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.63. 24,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.99. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $146.52 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

