Mizuho Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $75.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.