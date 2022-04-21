Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,254.03 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,981.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,932.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.