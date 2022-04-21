Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,207 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,398,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

