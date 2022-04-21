Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

NYSE FLT opened at $261.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

