Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 168.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

