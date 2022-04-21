Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $743,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

