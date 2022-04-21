Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of SWKS opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.48. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.16 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

