Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $166.97 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

