Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Shares of COP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

