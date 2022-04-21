Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

