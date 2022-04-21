Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

TAP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,750. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

