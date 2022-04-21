Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading Up 4.3%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 6,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,256% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

