Monavale (MONA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,095.00

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $415.86 or 0.00974943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $2,095.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00266148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001253 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,455 coins and its circulating supply is 9,763 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

