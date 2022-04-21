monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Up 8.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.10 and last traded at $145.79. Approximately 6,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Get monday.com alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average is $253.22.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.