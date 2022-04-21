MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 890,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $964.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.35. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 418,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

