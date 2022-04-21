MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,613,647 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

The firm has a market cap of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 55.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

