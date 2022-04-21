Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.17 Million

Monolith (TKN) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00033480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00106093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

