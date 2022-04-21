Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $16.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.56. 322,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

