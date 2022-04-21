Morgan Stanley Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $115.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $90.98 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

