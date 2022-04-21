Morgan Stanley Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $224.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average of $189.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.