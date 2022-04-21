Morgan Stanley Trims Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Target Price to $41.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

NYSE SUM opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

