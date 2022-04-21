MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $954.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $921.51 million to $969.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $4,702,915 in the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $82,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM opened at $86.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

