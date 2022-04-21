MVL Trading Up 0.6% This Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $241.94 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,793,222,249 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

