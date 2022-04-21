My DeFi Pet Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1.85 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.88 or 0.07401064 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,453.43 or 1.00004029 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036734 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

