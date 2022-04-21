MyNeighborAlice Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $217.72 million and $156.59 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00017137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00104353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

