Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 4095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

