Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,402 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nano Dimension worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 1,176,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,228 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $758.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 1,913.44%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

