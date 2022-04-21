National Bank Financial Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

