Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

