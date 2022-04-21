Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

