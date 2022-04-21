Newmont Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NEM stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

