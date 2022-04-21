NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

