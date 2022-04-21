NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.130-$3.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 583,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.