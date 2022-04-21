NFT (NFT) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $70,927.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00033433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00104120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

