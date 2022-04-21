Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $394,292.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.59 or 0.07379409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00264850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00794287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00694720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00086963 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00405205 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,808,471,854 coins and its circulating supply is 9,241,471,854 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

