Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $26.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NIU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 492,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,468. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

