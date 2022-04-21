NKN (NKN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

NKN (NKN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, NKN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $154.35 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00230008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00186536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00039036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.26 or 0.07385503 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

