NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.34

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €23.34 ($25.10) and last traded at €23.96 ($25.76), with a volume of 150640 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.58 ($25.35).

NOEJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.38 ($43.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.50. The stock has a market cap of $777.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

