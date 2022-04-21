North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 200 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $605,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 69.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mimecast by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,789 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.64. 729,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,424. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

