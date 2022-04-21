North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after buying an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,759,000 after buying an additional 85,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 8,655,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,136,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

