North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

