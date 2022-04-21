North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 4,819,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,515. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

