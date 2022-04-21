North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,894,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,979,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $242.20. 729,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,099. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $227.48 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

