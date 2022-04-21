North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 267.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,785. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

