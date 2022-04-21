North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

AT&T stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 4,961,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

